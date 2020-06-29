Ben Godfrey is aiming for a capital gain

Fight fans around the world will be watching when the 32-year-old from Shrewsbury steps into the ring at London’s Indigo at the O2 on Sunday, September 6.

The show will be screened in more than 20 countries around the world and while Godfrey considers himself the underdog going into his fight with Darren Hendry, he takes confidence from winning British honours at pit fighting.

Pit fights are bareknuckle scraps staged in a six foot by six foot area – and only the toughest survive.

“You just stand there toe-to-toe and have a fight, and the winner is the one who’s the last man standing,” said Godfrey, who works as a painter and decorator.

“There’s nowhere to hide in a pit fight. There simply isn’t room. It’s brutal.

“You have to be able to take one to give one – and I’ve shown that I can.”

Godfrey says that in the bareknuckle ring he will show he’s not just a brawler.

“I’ve been in and out of boxing gyms for years,” he said. “I can dance as well. I like to get stuck in, but I have a good boxing brain.

“I’m looking forward to showing the world what I can do.

“This is going to be the biggest stage I have fought on yet and I’m 100 per cent ready.”