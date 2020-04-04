Boxer Liam Davies waits to follow in father’s footsteps

After the British Boxing Board of Control cancelled all events under their remit until the end of March, BCB Promotions decided to pull the plug on tonight’s Telford Takeover show.

It was set to be the first professional card in Telford for 13 years – where bantamweight Davies was following in his father Tristan’s footsteps after he competed on that 2007 card.

“I’m devastated,” Davies jnr said. “It’s the first time I’m fighting in Telford and looking to headline my first show and it’s all been ripped away from me – I’m gutted.

“Especially with all this training, I’ve trained so hard for this and now all of a sudden it’s all been blown to pieces.

“I don’t know when it’s going to happen and what’s going to change, it’s in the unknown at the moment.

“I want it all to go away so we can crack on.

“I haven’t been working much because of my training and everything has been put on this date, now three weeks out, I’m flying in training, and It’s all gone.

“There’s nothing we can do and I know it’s health and safety and all that, but it hurts.”

The English title contender was due to challenge Marc Leach for the crown if he came through the Telford test and while he’s confident that will still come in the summer, his latest battle is keeping on top of his finances after giving up boxing coaching and bar work to spend more time in the gym ahead of this fight.

“That should come in July and it should all come in time, but when you’re looking forward to something, this was bigger than the English title for me,” he added.

“I have to try and stay focused and carry on until I get my shot.

“It’ll only make me hungrier, all you can do is take positives out of whatever life throws at you. What else can you do, but it’s just a kick in the nuts. I can’t dwell on it too much, there’s nothing we can do.

“Hopefully it all comes off and it’s all worth it.

“My dad is going to have to help me out and luckily I have that.

“I’ve been cutting myself short on work to train and, now the fight has been cancelled, financially it has let me down.

“I’ve been training everywhere, early mornings and late nights for this, and now it’s gone.”

Davies’ brother Bradley Thompson, with whom he shares a mother, was due to make his professional debut on the card – while fellow home fighters Raja Khan, Dean Jones, Ryan Whitehead and Nathan McFarlane made up the bill.