Tanners League looking to grow again this winter

The Shrewsbury-based league has issued member clubs with a list of discussion points to mull over ahead of another executive meeting on January 9 and the 2025 AGM on January 30.

“These points were suggested at the last executive meeting and we welcome any feedback from clubs regarding them for the 2025 season,” said a league spokesperson. “Together we aim to grow the league again and welcome thoughts and suggestions from clubs.”

The issues being looked at feature a return to three smaller divisions on Fridays with cup fixtures included in the schedule, the spokesperson adding: “There are possibly two new team entries so far, giving a total of 31 teams for the 2025 season.”

Potential rule changes for the Shrewsbury divisions on Tuesdays include making all divisions larger to prolong the fixtures into September; making the top-flight 10-a-side while the rest remain at eight; changing the restrictions on Premier League registered bowlers; and making the Fullwood Cup a knockout for division one and two teams and the Scadding Cup for those in three and four.

League chiefs are also investigating the idea of presenting league trophies on same night as league cup finals, with each club being charged £20 towards a buffet.