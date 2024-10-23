A ton of bowlers show up despite weather forecast

Despite a poor forecast and variable weather on the day, 108 bowlers turned out for round two at the Sir John Bayley Club.

And Sunday’s surge – up from 100 at Sinclair last weekend – meant Jamie Brookes and his organising team used both greens at the Wellington club to cater for the demand to play in the 13-up round robin groups.

“We had rain for the first session, warm sun for the second and a cold wind for the third,” said Brookes. “But once again, at a new venue of Sir John Bayley, we had another brilliant winter series day with a turnout of 108 entrants so we made use of both greens for the first two sessions.”

Enjoying playing in Telford again were Jock Timlett, Alan Bailey, Phil Jones (Wrockwardine Wood), Jim Bedford, Cedric Bancroft, Gerald Merry, Alan Boulton and Callum Wraight, who all repeated their group wins at Sinclair.

There was also success for young Harris Needham, Peter Grimston, Shifnal duo Steve Reeves and Paul Beer, Michael Cooper, James Blair and Andy Armstrong.

Other group winners on the day were Kerry Dance, Steve Light, Gus Needham, Myles Fisher, Nick Pritchard, Rich Lockett, Dean Heighway, Kev Jervis, Daz Fielding, Ged Brown and Mark Holden.

The BB one-day competitions return on Saturday, Brookes explaining: “That is at Monkmoor in Shrewsbury (9am start, entries £12) while round three of the winter series is on Sunday at Bicton.”