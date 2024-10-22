Premier League fears clubs may not field a team in 2024 season

Rob Burroughs, chairman of the Taylor Support Shropshire Premier League, expressed his concerns at its October meeting.

“Hopefully all 14 clubs will remain for next season, although there are some rumours about some clubs losing players and struggling,” he said.

“I hope these are just rumours and we will be a 14-strong league again next season – but if any club is struggling I would ask them to let us know so we can make contingency plans.

“Thankfully we do have two clubs from this year’s play-offs (Woore and Shifnal) that would step in this time.”

Whitchurch and Market Drayton league champion Woore lost to Horsehay in the play-off final at Bicton last month – and Burroughs was quick to praise the club from Telford after a tough first season in the Premier.

“Well done to Horsehay, who produced the biggest shock the league has seen in beating Woore,” he said. “They’ve proved a lot of people wrong this season, and for me it was right to allow them in.

“They’ve added something to the league and it was a close battle at the bottom till the last few weeks.

“I’m sure they will be stronger next season, given their year experience.”

The meeting included a discussion about allowing B teams into the league, Burroughs adding: “But this would more likely be a second potentially separate league created with teams that would like to apply for the Premier League.”

The waiting game goes on for Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club as they search for opponents this autumn.

The Sports Village-based club were due to take on Tamworth earlier this month, but it now it looks as if their first match won’t be until November.

“Tamworth have been without a captain and have now recently recruited one,” said Shrewsbury cub captain Cynthia Hedley.

“But unfortunately it was too late for him to form a team for October 14 so we had to cancel.

“Our next match will be away at Erdington Court BC on Saturday, November 2 and I have some names down for that so fingers crossed.

“The overriding problem seems to be everyone getting older and more reluctant to travel – it is much easier for us to arrange home games!”