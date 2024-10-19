Shropshire bowler set for £2k invitation

With last year’s winner Greg Smith to the fore, they will be battling it out for a £500 first prize at Heath Hayes Con Club from 10.30am.

“There’s a top class field of some of our sport’s top players, including the man in form Greg Smith, fresh from his George Masters victory, along with one of the most dedicated and talented guys on the circuit who deserves all his success for the time he invests in his craft, Callum Wraight,” said promoter Lynn Pritchatt.

“Admission is free so please come along and see what is always a fantastic day to bring the curtain down on the 2024 season in style.”

Other Premier men in the hunt include Rich Lawson, Michael Beer, Wayne Rogers, Jamie King, Stuart Rutter, father and son Paul and Owen Evans, Scott Simpson, plus Darrell Handley of Mid Shropshire champions Shifnal.

Telford remains home to the Bandit Bowls winter series tomorrow for the seccnd week running with round two at Wellington’s Bayley Club, the sessions of 13-up round robin games starting at 9am, 12.30pm and 4pm and entry costing £7.

The biggest and longest running winter bowling league in Shropshire bursts back into life on Monday.

Archibald Worthington, the reigning champions in the District Invitation Winter League, get the bowls rolling with a clash against Adderley at the Whitchurch club.

The four singles and two doubles action continues on Tuesday with Chirk versus Crewe as the same 10 teams compete as last winter, when newcomers Calverhall failed to win any of their 18 matches. Other opening week fixtures – Wednesday: Elephant &Castle v District; Thursday: Calverhall v Bridgewater; Friday: Malpas Sports v Woore.

Monday night also sees the latest meeting of the county executive at Old Shrewsbury, a gathering put back twice due to availability issues.