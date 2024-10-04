Cerys denies mum top prize at Prince of Wales

Delighted with a full entry of 32 pairs on such a wet day, Parsons and partner Steve Duckett (Castlefields) won four games to reach the final after 10 hours of action.

But just when the £200 first prize was there for the taking, Parsons & Duckett came up against her daughter, leading Shropshire junior Cerys Marshall, and Keith Wall (St Georges) in the final – and lost 21-19.

A spokesman for the Prince Hotel said: “It was bitter sweet for Cerys’ mum to lose to her daughter, but she was very happy for her to win as they bowled brilliantly all day.

“Cerys was quoted at the end, as Keith Wall came in with the winning bowl, ‘yes Beefy we’ve won - but sorry mummy’.

“All games were played in a great spirit and there was some really good bowling throughout the day – and a huge thank you goes to the Prince of Wales.”

Details of a second winter of Bandit Bowls promotions have been announced as the summer season races to a close.

The usual one-day competitions on Saturdays and winter series sessions on Sundays are being planned by promoter Jamie Brookes, starting later this month.

“The snoozing winter series is starting to stir for the new 2024-2025 season,” said Brookes.

“We start on the weekend of October 12-13 with venues to be confirmed but the usual set up of Saturday one-dayers at £12 entry and Sunday round robin only sessions at £7, starting at 9am, 12.30pm and 4pm.”

Having attracted entries of more than 100 on Sundays last winter Brookes added: “All bowlers are welcome!”