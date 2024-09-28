Woore targeting national club crown

Having wrapped up another Whitchurch League triumph on Tuesday, the village club and local rivals Adderley head for the Wirral to represent North Shropshire in the eight-a-side event.

Woore spokesman Andy Smith said: “Pleased to report that Woore have retained the Whitchurch League first division title for the third year in succession.

“Now it’s on to the British Parks’ Club Championship on Sunday and the Shropshire Premier League play-offs next week!”

Woore are in round robin Group C at Birkenhead Park tomorrow and take on Bolsover Colliery and Coleshill while Adderley will be in action at the same venue in a tough-looking group B with ties against Pudsey, West Kirby Victoria and Lloyds Hotel.

The group winners will feature in the semi-finals, with the final to follow at Upton Victory Hall, with the last North Shropshire team to win the title being Chester Road of Whitchurch in 2000.

Not too far away, at Owley Wood in Weaverham, the Ladies Champion of Champions is tomorrow with Spring Waterloo winner Cheryl Caswell and Tina Ralph flying the flag for Shropshire.

After playing in the men’s champions day today, a trip to near Clitheroe in Lancashire faces Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight as he takes his place in the last 16 for the finals of the Sabden Floodlit.