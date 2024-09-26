There’s a brand new Sherriff in town at Lilleshall

Sherriff bowled his way to no fewer than six finals – winning four of them – after the scheduled third and last day was called off after the morning matches and completed on the following Friday.

He beat Ruth Lowe 21-10 to land the Cyril Davies Cup, pulling away from 14-10 ahead, and saw off Quentin Smith by the same score to add the Warburton Cup with a fine display of line and length bowling in a one-sided tie. But Sherriff’s Tarmac Cup showdown with Mark Hussell was a nail-biter from start to finish with the jack constantly peppered before a dramatic final end.

“It was full of drama and, needing two to win (21-19), Chris expertly drew in his last bowl to give him the two shots needed in a match that was testament to the high level of competition in the tournament and a fitting conclusion to a thrilling final,” said club spokesman Quentin Smith.

A Nuway Cup triumph completed Sherriff’s four-timer as he beat Mark Hussell 21-12 in the final in 21 ends.

But he didn’t have it all his own way in the finals as club captain Sheila Payne beat him 6-4 10-6 to win the Mike Caird Cup while Mitzi and Alan Harvey romped to a 17-9 victory in the climax of the Pairs Shield against Sherriff and his wife Deb.

A fantastic final of the QRS Cup saw Dominic Simcoe edge out Mark Hussell 21-20 after a single end shootout while Theresa Hancock beat Liz Caird 21-7 to put her name on the Richards Cup for the first time.

Captain Sheila Payne congratulated all the finalists and thanked competition secretary Alan Harvey for all his work during the season, especially over a challenging extended finals weekend.