Super Shropshire thrash Manchester to lift GB title

The history-makers overcame heavy rain and a delayed start to the away leg in Oldham to beat Greater Manchester in the 2024 final by 83 chalks overall to retain the title.

“Well done to Greater Manchester but even the dreadful weather couldn’t stop you Shropshire Ladies being brilliant,” said country president and home team captain Pauline Wilson before Paul Ashmore, CEO of the British Crown Green Bowling Association, presented the Trophy.

Heavy rain that flooded the green at Moorside Cricket Club BC meant over an hour’s delay to a 12-a-side leg played in thick fog – but the conditions couldn’t stop Sian Skelton with a 21-4 card leading a clean sweep of the first four for a 33-chalk lead. The Mancuians won three of the middle four to cut that to 20, but Wendy Jones (21-4) and Sarah Weaver (21-8) starred in a back four that took the Salopians to a 33 winning margin.

At home on the old green at Wrockwardine Wood on Sunday, homesters Sally King (21-10) and Natalia Moseley (21-12) starred in a shared first four before Jen Rogers (21-9) and Bec Wedge – in for the poorly Jayne Craggs – won 21-8 to put the hosts in control.

Tracy Bound’s 21-11 card was best in a back four that sealed a 50 shot home win to spark a celebration that went late into the night once the away squad had arrived back in Telford.

“So proud to be part of this history making team, retaining our title as British champions,” said senior player Jackie Rutter. “Big thanks to our selectors who do an amazing job, making very difficult decisions, and to our captains who look after us at each match.

“We did it girls – and we know how to party!”

Competition bowlers are out in force in Shropshire at the weekend – but there’s still time to enter three of the four events.

The Stute Cup open doubles at The Rhyn BC on Saturday is full with a field that includes recent County Doubles winners Stuart Rutter and Peter Grimston chasing a £600 first prize.

But entries are still being taking for the one-day singles at Whitchurch League club Shavington on Saturday (contact Alex Hassall on 07580 002349) and both comps in the county comps on Sunday. They are the Wrockwardine Wood Open (singles with £500 first prize if all 64 places at £20 are taken, promoter Jamie King 07584 704610) and the Mixed Doubles at Prince of Wales Hotel (entries £10, one home bowler allowed per pair, Jenna Parsons 07816 161697).