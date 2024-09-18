Lucy caps off her superb year with champion title

Having helped her team finish third in Division One, Hireson won the league’s Champion of Champions competition at Sinclair which saw 15 team representatives take part.

She beat Mo Parton (Broseley) 21-13 in a fine final, with the losing semi-finalists being Helen Blunt (Albrighton) and Janet Jackson (Broseley).

“The competition on Thursday was very well supported considering the poor weather conditions and, as organiser, I am really pleased with the number of competitors on the day – with only one team in the league that didn’t send a representative (Maddocks),” said league secretary Carol Faulkner.

n Championship-winning bowls clubs aiming to join the elite in the Shropshire Premier League have until Friday to apply.

And the team they would be looking to replace by beating them in the play-off final would be Horsehay, who are guaranteed to finish bottom of the Taylor Support-backed league after their first season among the top 14..

“Applications for the 2024 play-offs should be made by the end of this Friday to either Rob Burroughs or Martin Gaut on 07901 229623 or 07964 294466,” said league spokesman.

“The final match – between Horsehay and an applicant, or the winner of a pre play-off held the week commencing Monday, September 30, would be on Friday, October 4.”

Woore, all set to win both the Whitchurch and Market Drayton leagues, and Mid Shropshire title rivals Shifnal and Sinclair, are the most likely applicants.