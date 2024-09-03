Different partner but same result for Cliff in trophy

The St Georges bowler won it for the second year running – but with a different partner – when he got his hands on it again at Sinclair on Thursday.

Instead of Ian Gaut it was Steve Davis who Johnson teamed up with this time to win an all-St Georges final by beating Keith Pessall & Paul Beer 21-6 in the final.

Eight qualifiers made the finals afternoon line-up and the losing semi-finalists were Martin Beddow & Roger Jones (Highley) and Les Mumford & Ian Evans (Madeley CC), with league chairman Evans later presenting the trophy.

Rationing may raise its ugly head as a Shropshire bowls body starts planning for its end of season prize-giving.

The North Shropshire Veterans association, which runs the Barlows Whitchurch Over 60 and Market Drayton Senior Citizens leagues, is organising a joint annual presentation lunch.

It will be held at Prees Recreation and Sports Club on Tuesday, October 22 (1pm), but the number of tickets will be limited.

“There will be 110 places available at this lunch which will be sold on a first come, first served basis,” said an association spokesperson. “Places will be available for all clubs who have won divisional and other prizes, but please let the secretary (Simon Fullard) know as soon as possible if you wish to attend as places may be ‘rationed’.

“The menu etc will be forwarded soon and payment must be made by the executive meeting on Wednesday, October 9 (at the Beacon Centre Market Drayton at 2pm) – and no refunds will be made for withdrawal/cancellation after that date.”