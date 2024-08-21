Champions are back in the County Championship final

The reigning champions now need to beat Greater Manchester next month to retain prized the bowls crown after coming through a tougher than expected semi-final against Burton.

An overall victory by 64 chalks hides the fact that it was tough going on Sunday afternoon for Shropshire Ladies early on, especially in the home leg at Hanwood, where it took a last four surge to earn a 21-chalk margin.

But county president Pauline Wilson was full of praise for the way the ladies handled the pressure and got the job done.

“It was a great afternoon for Shropshire Ladies bowls – and big congratulations for winning by 64 and taking us into our second final in a row,” she said. “The home ladies had a tough day, getting stronger as the afternoon progressed and two single figure cards from Tracy Bound (21-9) and Cheryl Caswell (21-7) took us over the line.

“Our away side (at Belvedere in Burton) had a strong performance and won by 43 with three single figure cards from Sally King (21-6), Jamie Phillips (21-5) and Kerry Dance (21-4).

“However, this is a team game and every chalk from the 24 games counts.

“So very well done to all our players - you are awesome – and also many thanks to everyone who came to support us. Player of the match at home was Jade Jones, who won 21-20 after being 8-18 down, while away it was Sian Skelton for her 21-19 win, also coming back from 9-17.”

“Additionally, congratulations to the selectors for getting us into the final again – you are doing a great job!”

Now they will reflect on 15 winners from the 24 games and decide who will face Greater Manchester come September 15.

A £400 first prize is being lined up for the winner of this year’s Taylor Support Shropshire Premier League Merit.

Qualifying sessions will be on Friday, September 13, and Wednesday, September 18, at 6.30pm at Premier League venues, with the last eight to feature in finals night at Tilstock Bowling Club on September 27.

“Tilstock was the venue for the original SPBL Merit 30 years ago and if we get at least 60 entries, prize money will be the same as last year with £400 to the winner,” said spokesman Rob Burroughs.

Entry is £10 and names need to be with Burroughs (07901 229623) by September 6 – the day before the Premier’s 2024 Inter Area Competition takes place from 6pm at Sir John Bayley.

The season is going to roll on deep into October for Shropshire bowlers interested in open competitions.

Two more have been unveiled – the Bridgewater Doubles at the Whitchurch club Saturday, October 19 (9am), and the Allscott Heath Open singles a week later.

Bridgewater promoter Richard Proudlove (07725 131713) reports the doubles is filling fast at £25 per pair while there are 32 places in the Allscott one-dayer on the artificial green at £20 each to play for a £300 first prize.

It’s no homesters allowed, book with Chris Hayward on 07815-683302.

Bowls diary

American Mixed Doubles at Wrockwardine Wood – on August Bank Holiday Monday from 10am with seven-end ties played. Entries just £12 due to sponsor, names to Louise Cotton (07732 347953).

Bert and Marg Harris Memorial – new-look one-dayer on Sunday, September 15, from 10am at the Prince of Wales Hotel, Shrewsbury. Under-18 and Over-18 Doubles (i.e adult & junior) with 32 places at £10 each. Pre-registration required by email (bertmargbowls@icloud.com) by September 7.

£2,280 Dennis Lewis Open at Sir John Bayley – one-day singles on Sunday, September 15 from 10am. Entries £20 with 64 to play for £600 first prize. Names to Rob Burroughs (07901 229623).

Kronospan Open Doubles at Chirk AAA – from 9.30am on Sunday, September 15. Promoter Meurig Davies (07941 919649) looking to fill 32 places at £20 a time.

Mixed Doubles at Prince of Wales Hotel – all on Sunday, September 22 (10am start), entries £10 (one home bowler allowed per pair) and £200 to winners, bookings to Jenna Parsons on 07816 161697.