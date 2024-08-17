All eyes looking North as they bid for a final place

They take on reigning champions South Yorkshire in a semi-final clash that looks set to push them all the way.

Woore hosts the 12-a-side home leg of the encounter from 2pm while the away squad head for Meersbook in Sheffield where the hosts have a team that includes big guns Gary Ainley, Peter Worfolk and Dean Missere.

For the first time ever, North Shropshire won all three of their group games to make the last four while South Yorkshire finished runners-up to Greater Manchester.

But the Whitchurch-based association has had to name a much changed 24 for tomorrow with players of the calibre of Martin Lloyd, Jack Hewitt, Mike Gilpin and Lee Peate all unavailable.

Speaking on behalf of his fellow selectors, Scott Moseley said: “We are missing a few key players – however, our strength in depth is clear to see with who we have been able to bring in to the team.

“We are excited for the game against a very tough South Yorkshire side and go into the tie determined to earn our place in the final, fortunate to have both young talent and experience throughout and expecting strong performances at both legs.

“And with our great team spirit, a superb green at our home leg at Woore and all the support we can get, it will hopefully get us over the line in what will no doubt be a brilliant match.”