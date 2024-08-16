Wayd looking to claim Merit glory

The Wem USC bowler heads to Mosborogh Miner’s Welfare Club in Sheffield having become only the second from a North Shropshire club to win the County Junior Merit in 23 years.

Tomorrow, Pawlowski, the star performer at Tilstock in June, attempts to give Shropshire their first British under-18 triumph since Callum Wraight in 2003.

He will be first on the green and has a tough task as he takes on Welsh junior star Jess Lacey, who has represented Mid Shropshire in the junior inter-league in the past.

Sinclair’s Jordan Millman, runner-up at Tilstock, faces Lacey McMullan from the Isle of Man in round one as 32 qualifiers go into battle from 10am.

British association spokesman Steve Clamp said: “The sport’s top juniors face a challenging green but will be keen to go all the way and lift the trophy - an accolade that also offers an invite to the Champion of Champions event at Owley Wood, in September.”

n Young Sir John Bayley bowler is £1,000 richer after winning the Naz Worthington Memorial at Stretton Anglesey in Burton by beating North Mids ace Darren Plenderleith 21-19 in the final.

n He’s not playing much league bowls this season, but 2000 County Merit champion John Breeze is still winning titles.

His third charity competition triumph of the year came in the Tom Breeze Memorial – a singles knockout he runs in tribute to his late father and played at Shifnal.

Breeze beat homester Paul Beer in a repeat of their Mid Shropshire Senior Merit final at Broseley in June, the Hodnet man winning 21-18 this time.

Twenty invitees took part and £240 raised was split between Prostrate UK and McMillan Nurses, Beer and beaten semi-finalist Pauline Wilson (Bowring) donating their prize money.

A consolation KO ended with Chris Newbrook (Shifnal) beating Ian Knight of Edgmond in the final while another homester, Dave James, reached the last four of the main event.

Breeze’s other charity titles this year have been the Richard Chesters Memorial at Edgmond and a special event at Rhos Park in North Wales.

n The best crown green bowling greens in Shropshire are getting better every year.

So much so that 10 of them have qualified for the final judging in September for the title of Dennis UK /SISIS Shropshire Best Kept Green in 2024.

County chairman Phil Scott, an area judge alongside Andy Jones and Steve Burmingham, said: “This year’s regional judging proved Shropshire greens around the county are getting better every year.

“As we had three different regional judges, who all might have different views on scoring, we have decided the greens with scores of over 60 points will go forward to the finals this year.

“Finals day judging has not yet been confirmed but will definitely be in September, when the likely expert from Dennis UK SISIS will gaze a critical eye over the greens and relay any advice to all the greenkeepers before declaring a winner.

“The finalists are, in no particular order, Wrockwardine Wood No.1, Bicton, Trench (last year’s title winners), Edgmond, Whixall, Cleobury Mortimer, Worfield, Burway No.1, Victoria and Tilstock.”