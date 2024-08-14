Revenge tastes sweet as Bayley claim cup success

The Wellington club retained the KGJ Insurance-backed 12-a-side bowls title by beating Castlefields in Saturday’s final – the night after losing 11-3 away to their main Premier League rivals.

A 16-shot margin at Adderley was enough for the Bayley to win the Glynn Hill Trophy against the record winners of the silverware, thanks to a strong start with six winners in the first eight.

“The Bayley made a good start with three out of the first four, Scott Simpson best with 21-9, but Jon Palmer’s 21-5 win for the Fields kept them in it at nine shots down,” said a county association spokesperson.

“Despite Callum Wraight winning to 13 at No.5, the Bayley took the other three games with Spencer Clarke adding another 21-9 card to move them 29 shots up.

“Once Dave Lloyd came off winning 21-8 the tie was over, despite the Fields taking the last three games, Ash Wellings the best of those 21-9.”

Bayley vice-captain Tom Roden said: “Obviously we’re over the moon to retain the County Cup and from one to 12 we battled for every shot.

“And we had to because, as expected, a very good Castlefields team were up for it from the off.

“This one’s gone our way and I’m sure we’ll be facing off against them again soon.”

The only slight consolation for Castlefields is that Friday’s league win in Shrewsbury cut the gap to leaders Bayley to just three points with six games to go before the season ends on September 20.

Semi-final agony was the name of the game for Shropshire’s two hopefuls in the British 18-23 Merit finals.

County champion Rhys Marshall (Castlefields) and Burway’s Harry Parsonage both reeled off three wins as 32 qualifiers went into battle at Florence Private in Stoke.

But when it came to the crunch in Saturday’s sunshine it was two lady bowlers from Warwick & Worcester who ruled to roost.

Parsonage lost 21-9 to eventual title winner Shannon Kernick, while Marshall – who had recorded two fine single-figure wins earlier – bowed out 21-17 against Olivia Fishwick.

“Following a fantastic day’s bowling, Shannon faced Baldwin BC team mate Olivia in a closely fought final that Shannon that came through to lift the trophy with a 21-17 scoreline,” said a BCGBA spokesman.