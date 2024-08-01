Memorial events to have a brand new look to them

The Bert and Marg Harris Memorial knockouts have traditionally been for youngsters only and normally hosted by Telepost BC.

“We are back with a new format – an under-18 and over-18 doubles – on Sunday, September 15, and return to the Prince of Wales Hotel in Shrewsbury,” said spokesman Scott Thomas-White.

“The competition (10am start) is open to doubles made up of one adult aged 18 years or over on the day of the comp and one junior aged 17 years or younger on the day of the competition.

“All non-bowlers and bowlers are welcome – regardless of league played in or ability – and the entry fee of £10 per couple is payable on the day, with 32 places available.

“Pre-registration is required by email (bertmargbowls@icloud.com) and entries close on September 7 with the draw to be made next day and start times will then be shared.”

Also on September 15 it is the Kronospan Open Doubles at Chirk AAA from 9.30am with promoter Meurig Davies (07941 919649) looking to fill 32 places at £20 a time.