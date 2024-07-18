Fab four are still in the hunt for Super Cup glory after Bayley are beaten

Hanwood, St Georges, Wrockwardine Wood and Castlefields are all through to the last 16 of the four home-four away 31-up knockout for the Arthur Land Trophy.

Unfortunately, St Georges and Castlefields have been drawn together in a round that must be played on or before August 25 to settle the quarter-final line-up.

The Wrockites have been paired with Atherstone Cons and Hanwood must tackle Willenhall Nordley.

Wood completed a 14-shot overall victory over Chirk with brothers Aaron and Jamie King winning 31-9 and 31-19 resepctively at home in a 36-chalk success.

But Sir John Bayley fell at the last-32 hurdle on Tuesday night when their home leg against King George V ended in defeat by two overall.

Holders Sir John Bayley and arch rivals Castlefields have secured a re-run of last year’s County Cup final on August 10.

The bowls giants didn’t have it all their own way in Saturday night’s semi-finals of the KGJ Insurance-backed 12-a-side knockout, but still managed to get over the line.

Fields, record winners of the Glynn Hill Trophy but without success since 2014, had a right battle with St Georges at Atcham Malthouse.

Good cards from Clay Flattley (21-7) Nigel Evans (21-11) and Peter Farmer (21-12) gave the Dragons of Telford real hope, but Josh Hale (21-7) and Russ Pugh (21-8) got the Shrewsbury side home by 21 shots.

The Bayley had 46 to spare over Wem USC at Bicton at the end, but it was close early on despite Scott Harries’ 21-4 card.