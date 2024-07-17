North Shropshire could finally break duck in cup

Two of them – Woore and Bridgewater – clash in tonight’s semi-finals, guaranteeing the area a finalist come Saturday, August 3.

Nantwich Park Road will host the 10-a-side showdown in the KGJ Insurance-backed knockout, with Adderley the last winners of the trophy from North Shropshire in its former guise as the County Consolation Cup in 2015.

Holders Castlefields, with sights set on a hat-trick of successes in the knockout for non Premier League bowlers, face Mid Shropshire League title chasers Hadley USC in tonight’s other semi at Childs Ercall.