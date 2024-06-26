Woore set their sights on pulling off a cup shock

Armed with many of the Chester Road side from their last season in the Premier in 2023, the village club face mighty Castlefields in an intriguing quarter-final tie at Maddocks (7pm).

Woore, chasing the Whitchurch and Market Drayton league championships to qualify for the Premier play-offs, boast County Merit winners Andrew Moss, Derek Wright and Martin Lloyd in their ranks.

But the Fielders, beaten in last year’s final, are eager to win the KGJ Insurance-backed 12-a-side knockout for the first since 2015 and build on their record number of triumphs in the competition.

Glynn Hill Trophy holders Sir John Bayley face Meole Brace at Bridgewater (big green) while St Georges tackle Burway at Bayston Hill and Wem USC meet a Bylet side who are bottom of the Premier on Castlefields No.2

n The Over 75 singles KO run by the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League will be played as a one-day competition tomorrow at Sinclair (12.45pm scratch for 1pm start, entries taken on the day).