Bayley stretch their legs at the top with away-day win

Taking advantage of their game in hand on closest rivals Wrockwardine Wood and Castlefields, they moved 11 points clear at the summit.

Alex Jones (21-10) led the way in a 7-5 (223-208) triumph at Adderley – their sixth away-day success of the season so far.

Ayden Smith, Scott Simpson, Spencer Clarke, Stuart Rutter, Aaron Tapper and Chris Worthington were also on the mark to secure the reigning champions four bonus points.

Jack Hazledine led Adderley’s reply with a 21-8 card, while Ian Howell, Tom Killen, Jamie Brookes and Harry Wilson also scored for the team third from bottom in the league table.

Below Adderley, Horsehay climbed off the bottom despite suffering a 9-3 (237-177) defeat at Meole Brace.

Phil Wain, Gareth Jones and Spencer Collins won for Horsehay, while Dave Redge (21-6), Julian Cooke (21-7) and Craig Wilson (21-7) were single-figure winners for Meole Brace.

Also on target for the hosts were Chris Jones, Will Tarrell, Tracy Bound, Doug Edwards, Mark Thomas and Will Childs.

Their three points lifted them over Bylet, who are now bottom after losing 11-1 (242-154) at Hanwood.

Connor Warr was Bylet’s only winner, while Mark Shore (21-3), Richard Lawson (21-6) and Andrew Jones (21-8) led the way for hosts Hanwood.

Glyn Wellings, Dave Payne, Mark Parsons, Richard Addison, Ben Talbot, Simon Lane, Shaun Bould and Darren Wellings also tasted victory.

Sixth-placed St Georges closed the gap on fourth-placed Ifton with an 8-4 (236-192) success over their rivals to be best of the rest.

Nigel Evans and Clay Flattley secured a pair of 21-7 cards, while Ian Gaut, Tony Rhodes, Chris Ward, Keith Wall, Joe Killen and Sonya Lucas were also victorious.

Nicky Jones, Darren Lacey, Oliver Jones and Leighton Roberts replied for the visitors, who suffered their first reverse in games for seven weeks.

Meanwhile, Gareth Davies was in fine form for Wem USC as they defeated Burway 8-4 (225-174).

His 21-3 card was one of four single-figure victories – the others coming from Tim Jordan (21-6), George Williams (21-7) and Scott Thomas (21-8). Simon Lewis, Luke Boniface, Colin Smith and Ian Metcalfe also triumphed, while Richard Lane, Paul Williams, Adam Dovey and Ben Allen replied.

And the closest match of the week saw Highley and Hanmer share the 12 games, with hosts Highley taking the bonus points for a 218-198 aggregate success.

David East, Frank Leek, Danny Statham, Stuart Gittings, Jamie Taylor and Rob Burroughs won for Highley, while Ieuan Pugh, Matthew Beeston, Dave Gourlay, Graham Bennett, Mike Gilpin and Joey Williams won for Hanmer.