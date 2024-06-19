Bayley back at the summit with a big win over Burway

The reigning champions had been knocked off the top for 48 hours by Wrockwardine Wood and Castlefields, but climbed back to the summit with a comprehensive 11-1 (251-168) victory.

Scott Harries (21-5) and Spencer Clarke (21-9) led the way, while Dan Taylor, Ayden Smith, Scott Simpson, Stuart Rutter, Tom Roden, David Lloyd, Alex Jones, Reece Farr and Paul Evans were also on the mark. Russell Davies grabbed Burway’s only point – and only just, as he edged out Owen Evans 21-20.

Wrockwardine Wood and Castlefields played out a 6-6 draw on Wednesday, with Wood gaining the two extra points for edging the aggregate 222-200.

And they both followed up that thriller by picking up big points on Friday.

Wood shared the games again – this time 6-6 at Hanwood – before winning out on aggregate 221-203 for four bonus points, thanks a lot to the efforts of Chris Grocott.

Steve Roberts, Stuart Clee, Sally King, Greg Smith and Josh Cotton also won for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Castlefields thrashed Highley 10-2 (243-155), with single-figure victories for Tom Palmer (21-6), Jon Palmer (21-6), Wayne Rogers (21-7) and Gary Neal (21-9) – as well as a 21-0 walkover for Andy Duckett.

Hayden Lewis, Adrian Rowe, Andrew Judson, Michael Beer and Rich Goddard also won. Elsewhere, Ifton were 10-2 (243-159) victors over Wem USC, thanks in part to a trio of 21-8 cards from Darren Lacey, Ian Jones and Martin Jones.

There were also 21-9 successes for Leighton Roberts and Geraint Williams, while Owen Jackson, Andrew Armstrong, Craig Griffiths, Oliver Jones and Simon Taylor wrapped up the result.

Horsehay earned just their second victory since promotion after defeating Adderley 8-4 (238-201).

In a close contest featuring no single-figure winners, Spencer Collins, Phil Wain, Paul Powell, Gareth Jones, Richard Simmonds, David Clayton, Gavin Bridge and Craig Baugh were all on target for Horsehay.

Tom Killen, Jack Hazeldine, James Lewis and Gary Whitehall replied for Adderley.

Hanmer saw off Meole Brace 9-3 (237-166) in the other game of the week, with Graham Bennett (21-5), Nathan Lacey (21-8), Alan Faulkner (21-9) and Mike Gilpin (21-9) leading the way.

Dave Ellison, Robin Bennett, Ieuan Pugh, Matthew Beeston and Marcus Hughes also won, while Will Tarrell, Mark Thomas and Julian Cooke replied.

n Some huge handicap advantages give the big guns in the Whitchurch Bowling League’s Jubilee Doubles plenty to do in tonight’s quarter-finals.

Audlem D have a 68 shot start as they take on first division title chasers Adderley A at Chester Road (ladies green) and holders Woore A must give 20 chalks to Ash A at Calverhall.

Tonight’s other five doubles ties are – District B (+32) v Childs Ercall (+20) at Norton in Hales; District C (+32) v Malpas Farmers A (+20) at Hadnall.

Consolation KO quarter-finals – Wollerton (+56) v Hodnet A (scratch) at Childs Ercall; Audlem A (scr) v Bridgewater C (+44) at District (front green); Audlem C (+56) v Hanmer B (+32) at Joules MD; Nantwich Park Road A (+20) v Wem Albion (+44) at Tilstock.