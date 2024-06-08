Plenty of top quality action for the ladies

The Shropshire Ladies Merit has attracted 16 entries to Newport (No.1 green) for a 10am start with places in the British Ladies Merit and Champion of Champions at stake.

But that number does not include mother and daughter, Jackie Rutter and Jodie Taylor, nor Trench duo Lisa Pessall and Shavorne Osborne.

They will be heading to Willenhall Nordley to play in the £1,000 George Pritchatt Memorial Ladies Classic 2024, a classy field of 32 playing for Lynn Pritchatt Trophy.

Women are also centre stage in the Highley League with its Ladies Singles tomorrow at Cleobury Mortimer, entries costing £5 taken on the day up until 1.45pm before a 2 o'clock start.

Tomorrow is also Wem League Merit day while the Oswestry League’s Tote Singles is at Church BC from 10am with 30 entered.

With all that going on it’s no real surprise that the one-day Allscott Heath Open has been cancelled due to lack of entries, the original plan for 64 entries having previously been cut to 32.

The open competition circuit is as busy as ever and today sees county stars Martin Lloyd, Reece Farr and Matty Worden playing in the Elsie-Rose Bowl Invitational 32 at Subscription BC in Runcorn, where a £600 first prize is up for grabs.