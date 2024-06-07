Williams is victorious on ‘home’ soil

Former county senior team man Paul Williams is the 2024 veterans champion of the Hendra Healthcare Ludlow League after coming out on top of a field of eight at his new club Burway.

Left hander Williams, part of the all-conquering Castlefields team of the past, beat defending champion Graham Lane 21-11 in Saturday’s final.

“The final promised to be a good game and Williams (as a home bowler) had to start on minus two and was 3-0 down after the first two ends,” said league secretary Steve Burmingham.

“Once Williams won the block back though, he turned the game around and was soon 14-3 up.

“Lane wasn’t letting his crown go lightly though and scored some shots back but could never fully recover, Williams winning the trophy for the first time in his first attempt at winning the competition.”

The new champion defeated Doog Williams (Corve) 21-8 in the semi-finals while Lane was seeing off another homester in Cheryl Williams by the same score to book his place in the final.

Saturday’s first competition day for the league was a double header with Sam Desborough (Linney), having recently made his county under-18 debut, beating Benjamin Oliver (Corve) 21-2 to win the junior title.

“The committee would like to thank everyone who played in the competitions and came down to support on the day – and Burway for hosting and providing a great green and surface to play on,” added Burmingham