A Black Country raid sends Wem into the last 16

The Leek Street club are through to the last 16 of the relaunched Free Press Cup for Midlands teams after completing victory over Moseley CC.

Ahead by 17 shots from their home leg, the Services Boys headed into the Black Country on Bank Holiday Monday and won the five-a-side leg there by five chalks.

Carl Pawlowski won 21-12 and Darren Fitzpatrick 21-15 to take the starring roles but a 20 card from Gareth Davies also proved vital for Andy Marshall’s side as they came out on top by 22 overall.

After more than a decade’s absence, the Oswestry Bowling League could be about to return to the Shropshire inter-league scene.

John Hughes, the president of the oldest league in the county, is behind the bid to enter a team in the veterans inter-league, being played this year at Whitchurch club Chester Road on Saturday, June 15.

“We are looking to enter a team or teams in to the annual veterans inter-league competition for over-60s and are asking for anyone who may be interested to contact John (07531 493851) or Roger Candlin (07398 444248),” said a league spokesperson.

Candlin is also the main to contact to enter the league’s Tote Singles competition on Sunday at Church BC in Oswestry (10am start), the deadline for entries costing £10 being tomorrow.

The wraps are off two more open bowls competition to be played this month – one in tribute to the man who used to run it.

North Shropshire Ladies are promoting an open mixed doubles on Saturday, June 22, from 10am at Bridgewater BC in Whitchurch and entries, costing £20 per pair, need to be with Leah Marshall (07584-565227) by June 16.

Eight days later, on Sunday, June 30, Oswestry League club Cynwyd will run their open doubles for the Phil Jones Memorial Cup (10am start), bookings to Josh Davies via Facebook.

Bowls diary

Allscott Heath Open – one-dayer for 32 entries at £20 each on Sunday, June 9 (10am start). £300 first prize and revised prize money lost. Entries to Chris Hayward (07815 683302).

Wenlock Olympian competitions at Much Wenlock – Ladies’ and men’s singles on Saturday, June 22, with the mixed doubles on Sunday, June 23, both starting at 10am subject to entries. Entries cost £5 for the singles and £10 for doubles pairings, names to Bob Mumford (email mumford robert194@btinternet.com) by noon on Wednesday, June 19.

Bylet Open – on Sunday, July 14 (10am start) for 64 entries, No home bowlers. £20 entry fee and £1,325 prize fund if full, winner to get £350. Entries to Cheryl Caswell on 07538 337368.