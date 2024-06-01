Shropshire urged to deliver in their county showdown

That’s the call from the county’ selectors ahead of tomorrow’s (SUN) crunch qualifying group clash with fellow big guns Warwick & Worcester, the 12-a-side legs being played at Newport (No.2 green) and Moor Lane (2pm)..

They were more relieved than impressed with an unconvincing 26 shot opening victory over Wales last month while W & W were beating the Potteries by 44 overall.

And everyone connected with the Shropshire crown green scene is still haunted by last season’s missed opportunity in the form of a surprise semi-final defeat against Staffordshire when a potential third Crosfield Cup triumph looked there for the taking.

But tomorrow’s test should put everything into clear focus with Shropshire desperate for a repeat of the last time they took on the Brummies in a group match, in May 2017, when they won by 47 chalks.

Andrew Moss won 21-20 away that day and the legendary figure returns to duty tomorrow alongside one of the best all rounders the county has ever produced.

Past world short mat champion Chris Grocott features for the first time since 2011 when he plays at his former club Newport as the selectors make four changes from the 24 who took on Wales.

Grocott is joined by his current Wrockwardine Wood team-mates Liam Stevens and Sam Millward – who bowled for the Potteries in the championship last year – in the leg at Newport.

Out go the last two winners of the County Merit – Rich Lawson and David Lloyd – and Lloyd’s Sir John Bayley team-mates Alex Jones and Chris Worthington after they all lost last month at Sinclair.

A record-breaking performance by Callum Wraight was the only real highlight there as his 21-16 victory over Matty Worden at No.1 at Sinclair was his 22nd successive win for Shropshire.

The Castlefields king had not lost since the 2016 final against Yorkshire and the Sinclair success meant he beat the existing record of 21 straight wins set by Greg Smith.

His great Midland rival, now bowling for the Wrockites, Smith plays at No.3 for W & W at home and everyone knows that whoever wins tomorrow will be in pole position to qualify for the semi-finals as winners of the group.