Stretch enjoys a winning return to his former club

It’s the biggest prize pot on offer in Shropshire over the festive period with a total fund of £650 to be paid out once the action ends at the village club near Newport.

“We look forward to welcoming all bowlers that have signed up for this competition – and we have ordered better weather, fingers crossed!” said promoter Sarah Glenholmes.

“But we do have a small reserve list so if any bowler, for any reason, is unable to attend that are urged to please let me know ASAP so that I can fill the space.

“It's a 10am start and we wish all entrants the best of luck – we are looking forward to meeting some new faces!”

The action resumes tonight in Shropshire’s biggest winter bowls league with the reigning champions eager to arrest their fall from grace.

Woore are seventh out of the 10 teams who contest the District Invitation Winter League at the Whitchurch club going into the 7pm clash with newcomers Chirk.

But there have been recent signs of an upturn, a 7-3 (116-94 on aggregate) victory over second placed Adderley coming thanks to a four singles-two doubles line-up resembling last winter’s title winning side.

Bridgewater face Elephant & Castle on the back green tomorrow (FRI) having become the latest team to succumb to runaway leaders Archibald Worthington.

AWC won the last fixture before the Christmas break 7-3 (115-94) to go 12 points clear heading into 2024, Callum Wraight (21-4) and Lee Peate (21-10) their singles stars.

Last week’s other results – Chirk 8 District 2 (103-92); Crewe 6 E & C 0 (126-77); Malpas Sports 10 Calverhall 0 (126-71).