Allscott bowlers can’t wait to move into a new home

Allscott Heath’s bowlers got their first look at their part of the new multi-million pound sports facilities, which include an artificial green, in the snow on Sunday.

And delighted bowls chairman Chris Hayward could not contain his pride, saying: “We were able to view our fantastic new facilities and – after many years of discussion and planning – they will finally be ready for us to enjoy in the new year.

“The bowling greens are looking fantastic and we can’t wait to host games.”

Allscott’s old green, built over the road in 1931 as part of the Sugar Beet Factory site that is now being swallowed up by a massive housing development, closed in October with an open competition that was won by county star Peter Farmer.

But there’s no looking back for Hayward & Co now, the chairman explaining: “Our plans for the future, including setting up a winter league and organising numerous competitions, will be to encourage vibrancy at our club that will attract new membership.

“Special mention must go to our (sports & social) club chairman Peter Starling, who has worked tirelessly for such a long time to get us to this really exciting point in the club’s history.

“I am so proud to be part of this amazing club!”

Having started with just one team 92 years ago, the bowling club boasted eight teams competing in various leagues throughout Shropshire last season.

“When British Sugar decided to close the factory and sell off the site where the club was located there were grave concerns,” Hayward admitted. “However, with the new housing development on the old factory site and the securing of a 99-year lease and grant from Sport England for the bowling greens, the club’s future is now secured.

“Part of the new facility is the two new bowling greens – one of which is artificial, the first in Shropshire we believe, which is causing great interest among the bowling fraternity.”

The positive signs are growing for a leading Shropshire bowling league that it can look forward with confidence to 2024.

Details of a number of applications from teams to join the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League next season will be revealed at tonight’s management meeting at Wellington’s Bayley Club (7.30pm).

There could also be completely revamped rules in place for the next campaign now that the league’s officers have carried out a full review of the rules, which will be explained in depth at the meeting.

Plans for the annual presentation dinner in January will also be progressed at what is set to be the last meeting before the AGM, to be held three days after the prize-giving function on Tuesday, January 23.

Officials of Shropshire bowling clubs looking for help with funding for projects were busy bees today.

They had signed up for a free online course to explain Crowd Funding, which is the Sport England route to match funding grants now.

The ‘Crowdfund Sport: Train the Trainer’ interactive session was running from 12 noon to 1.30pm and was promoted as being really beneficial for anyone involved in club development and funding.