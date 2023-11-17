Charity wins as league delivers a cash boost

A cheque for £300 has been presented to Hope House by the Tanners Shropshire League from monies raised at the Tony Poole Charity Triples competition.

Hosted by Old Shrewsbury at the end of August 2023, the main title was won by Snipper’s Army (Rhys Marshall, Cerys Marshall and Kian Parsons, Castlefields/Prince Hotel) while the consolation KO winners were The Exiles (Dave Nicholls, Pete Nicholls and Chris Partridge, Albert Road Exiles).

Competition organiser Rich Jones and his wife Trish presented the cheque at Hope House and thanked all who took part in the comp and also those who had donated money.

All roads lead to Wem this weekend as the booming Bandit Bowls winter bandwagon rolls into town.

The fifth one-day competition of the 2023/24 campaign is at Wem USC tomorrow while round six of the big money winter series is at nearby Wem Bowling Club on Sunday.

Round robin groups starting at 9am that lead to knockout ties is the one-day format, with £7 of the £12 entry fee going into the prize money pot paid out on the day.

The average entry number to date is 21, but host clubs have still made a net profit of more than £150 and promoter Jamie Brookes (07522 624773) is eager to hear from clubs willing to offer their greens for use.

However, interest in the round robin-only series on Sundays has been incredible with 100-plus fields all the way, forcing Brookes to tweak the sessions timings to accommodate the numbers.

“Due to the fantastic numbers we do need to have entrants there at least 30 minutes before the start time so that we are as efficient as possible – we need games running at the specified start time,” he stressed.

Session start times are 9am (maximum of 36 bowlers), 12.30pm (maximum of 36) and 4pm (no limit), entry costing £7.

“Please advise the order of sessions you’d like to be in as I can’t guarantee a space in your preferred one,” warned Brookes. “All bowlers are welcome, so please feel free to come along and join in but, I alone, will make decisions on who or how many I accept.”