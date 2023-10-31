Notification Settings

Stretch finding form in winter competitions

By Russell Youll

It wasn’t the easiest of seasons for Chris Stretch, but he looks set for a winning winter campaign.

Bowls

Having won just seven of 17 Shropshire Premier League games for Meole Brace, the Shrewsbury-based bowler found some form to come out on top on the second of the winter one-day competitions, now promoted by Bandit Bowls.

Stretch kept his nerve to beat Cheshire county bowler Nathan Brown 21-20 in the final of Saturday’s event at Criftins BC in Dudleston Heath, near Ellesmere, having defeated organiser Jamie Brookes by the same score in the semi- finals.

It was a the same stage that Brown, who bowls for Sandbach League champions Victoria (Holmes Chapel), defeated the winner of the first one-dayer, Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight, 21-15.

“It was another successful day on Saturday and, after scratching around trying to find a host cub, I’m, very grateful to Criftins for stepping in and providing a very decent, tricky green,” said Brookes,

“Although a distance away, we still had 19 entrants and some high standard bowling in the round robin groups and knockout stages.

“Next weekend the one-dayer is at Wem USC.”

Quarter-final results – Brown 21 Ian Howell 10; Wraight 21 Darren Palin 11; Stretch 21 Gerald Merry 10; Brookes 21 David Cunningham 6.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

