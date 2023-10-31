Newcomers feel the heat at the start of winter league

Bowls

The bowlers from the village club lost their first fixture in the District Invitation Winter League 9-1 (123-72 on aggregate) against old hands Bridgewater on the back green at the Whitchruch club.

Chris Ball (21-18) was their only winner in the four singles-two doubles match as the Water Boys set the early pace at the top of the table.

A strong Elephant & Castle line-up defeated District 7-3 (110-86) on Friday night with Scott Moseley & Craig Wilson 21-4 doubles winners while Archibald Worthington beat Adderley 6-4 (120-106).

Adderley take on Bridgewater tonight, E&C face Malpas Sports tomorrow, reigning champions Woore play Chirk on Thursday and Calverhall face another tough test against AWC on Friday.

Meanwhile, on-song Ifton Miners have a crunch clash against champions Flying Pierres in the Bradley Winter League in Wrexham on Thursday.

There’s little time for clubs in Molson Coors Mid Shropshire Bowling League to enjoy Halloween today. (TUES) For midnight tonight is the deadline for them to get any rule change proposals to the league’s officers – in the exact wording they want them voting on.

“That will be done at the league’s 2024 AGM – which is now booked for Tuesday, January 23 – but only if the proposal receives a seconder at the December meeting,” said a league spokesperson. Two proposals have already been received from clubs and the league’s officers are currently conducting their own thorough review of all the rules.

“One consequence is that completely revamped competition rules will go before the annual meeting, at the instigation of comps secretary Rob Burroughs after his first year in the role.”

Three new recruits, including another new secretary, made for a successful AGM of the North Shropshire Ladies association.

Hadnall bowler Leah Marshall, who made her debut in the British Ladies county championship in July, has taken over the secretarial duties after Helen Hinton’s one year in the role.

“The AGM (at Whitchurch’s Bridgewater BC) was relatively uneventful, although we now have a new secretary and two new committee members,” said association chairperson Christine Sayers.

“Helen has stepped down and we have a new secretary, Leah Marshall, while Irene Bloor and Donna Larke have both joined the committee. This means we are now back up to full strength for the first time in three to four years, so that is great!”

Bowlers from all over Britain are flocking to play on one of the best greens in Shropshire at Edgmond.

Five of the eight qualifying sessions in the new £2,650 Edgmond Open in March are already full, giving the village club’s officials high hopes of filling the Edgmond Winter Shield. That one-day competition – with 32 places at £20 apiece –is on Thursday, December 28, when £650 in prize money will be paid out, entries to Sarah Glenholmes on 07792 428685.

The new comp is a Rob Burroughs-organised affair to run in conjunction with the Meole Open and will boast £500 for the winner and bigger payouts if sponsorship is found. Finals day is on Saturday, April 6 (10.30am start) and the only qualifiers with spaces left are on Saturday, March 9 (10am and 2pm) and the next day at 10am.