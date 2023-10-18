Hanwood recapture their glory years in cup final

Bowls

Having ruled the roost until Covid intervened, they denied first division champions Castlefields another double by beating them in the final of the Knockout Cup.

Hanwood won the 10-a-side showdown by two shots at Old Shrewsbury (186-184) with county man Ashley Wellings starring with a 221-11 card at No.8.

“The result of a close fought contest was in doubt until the last few ends,” said league secretary Graham Hughes. “When the last two pairs went on Castlefields led the aggregate by one. Tony Wall won 21-16 at No.9 for Castlefields but Dan Williams triumphed 21-13 for Hanwood.

“The player of the match trophy was awarded to Wayne Rogers of Castlefields for a fine 21-10 win in the front four.”

At the same time and venue, G & A won the new Elizabeth Taylor Trophy for division three and four teams by beating Prince Hotel B by 10, young Ben Carr of the Prince named player of the final for his 21-10 victory which helped keep the result in doubt until the last two pairs went on.

It’s pay up time tomorrow for bowlers who want to attend the Market Drayton Senior Citizens League’s annual presentation lunch.

The league has an executive meeting at the Beacon Community Centre in the town at 2pm and secretary/treasurer Wendy Icke said: “We will be collecting luncheon payments at the meeting.”

Thursday, November 2, is the date of the presentation at Drayton’s Royal British Legion starting at 12 noon and tickets cost £22.50.

It should be the last one that Icke organises as she gave 12 months notice of her intention to stand down at the league’s AGM earlier this year.

The number of people taking up crown green bowling in Shropshire continues to enjoy a post-Covid bounce.

County registrar Marie Scott has dealt with 278 registrations of new bowlers to date this year – which is up from a total of 265 for the whole of 2022.

The figure was welcomed at the latest county executive meeting when Scott, in her other role as county treasurer, had more good news for delegates.