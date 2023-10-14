Shropshire's Callum Wraight aims to take his trophy count into 20s

Callum Wraight

Callum Wraight was on the road again today (SAT) to Bolton with aim of adding the Billy Joe Invitation 16 competition to his 2023 collection.

He won it the last time it was played at its home of the British Professional Panel – the Red Lion at Westhoughton – but faced a top quality field today with the likes of Simon Coupe, Graeme Wilson, Wayne Ditchfield, Josh Mordue and Castlefields club mates Rich Goddard and Jon Palmer in the line-up.

And given his struggles since one of his trusted Drakes Pride bowls was smashed in half last year, the 37-year-old has not been bursting with confidence this campaign.

“I have had my second best ever season, winning 19 tournaments, but I’ve not reached the same heights as last year,” admitted Wraight.

“I’ve had trouble with bowls all season as I can’t find another pair like my old Drakes Pride ones that I played with for years.

“I have been standing on the mat second guessing where to road the bowls I have tried, not being sure how they would run – it hits your confidence and you play bad bowls and bad ends.

“I have had a lot of freebies because people have been playing the name rather than what’s in front of them, but I will play on a bit this winter to try and settle on a new pair.”

In fact he won the £900 first prize at the Crown Green Masters at Fleetwood using the bowls of Potteries star Lee Brown, racing to the Royle in Rochdale the same day to win the Blesma Trophy by beating Andrew Lowe 21-16 in the final for title No.19.