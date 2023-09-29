Highley topple their rivals in final of the Harris Cup

Highley before the final, and captain Reece Farr receiving the trophy from Mid Shropshire President Mike Potter

The south Shropshire village club repeated their triumph of 2019 in the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire Bowling League’s main team knockout by defeating Bridgnorth-based Bylet.

Saturday night’s battle of the Premier League neighbours at Sinclair saw three-time finalists Bylet poised for a first ever triumph as they led by eight shots after the first four.

“Highley won a great final as they beat Bylet by nine chalks at Sinclair – and they still trailed by one shot after eight of the 10 games,” said a league spokesman. “Well done to Highley on their success, thank you to Sinclair for hosting and to League President Mike Potter for refereeing.”

Jack Hill (21-15) and Jacob Ash (21-17) were the last two who got Highley, Mid Shropshire champions in 2018 en route to the Premier, over the line after Byett skipper Scott Harries had given them a great start with an early 21-6 card.

Big leads came and went in many games before Highley’s six winners won it for them in front of a disappointingly small crowd.

A clean sweep in their home leg has put Castlefields on top in the all-Shropshire tie in the British Super Cup quarter-finals.

The Shrewsbury bowls giants beat Wrockwardine Wood by 28 shots on their own patch in the four home-four away 31-up knockout.

Wayne Rogers led the way with a 31-18 card, Callum Wraight (31-22) and Jon Palmer (31-26) followed the example and Rich Goddard fought back from well down to sneak over the line 31-30.

The return leg at the Telford club is tomorrow (Saturday, September 30) with a 10am start when Premier League and County Cup runners-up Castlefields will aim to secure the ticket to finals day on October 14 at Cleckheaton Sports, when the Arthur Land Trophy and a first prize of £700 will be at stake.

It was the night the Prince became kings twice over of the Tanners Shrewsbury bowling divisions.

And the double triumph in the Fullwood and Scadding Cup finals led to a night of celebration back at the Prince of Wales Hotel, a mere stroll from the Old Shrewsbury scene of the club’s historic evening.

Prince’s A team denied first division champions Castlefields A their own double in the Fullwood Cup climax, a brilliant tie that they won by four shots with five winners out of eight.

And on the No.2 green Prince B beat first-time finalists, third division winners Dorrington, by 42 shots to get their hands on the Scadding Cup.

“Dorrington fought valiantly, having reached their very first final, but having secured the first four wins, Prince Hotel B set the pace for a convincing win,” said league secretary Dawn Gray. “The Fullwood Cup final was a closely contested match between Prince Hotel A and Castlefields A, the two best teams in the league this season.

“It went right down to the last match to decide the winners (skipper Ade Jennings winning 21-15) with all players representing their clubs with honour and respect and showing great sportsmanship.

“Congratulations to everyone – and thank you to all the spectators that came to watch.”

Steve Duckett won 21-6 for Fields but Prince were not to be denied and Ian Marshall (21-12) and Danny Wornell (21-14) set up Jennings for his last-gasp heroics.