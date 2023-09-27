Nantwich Park Road looking to topple big guns

Bowls

They are the only second division side to have made the quarter-finals of the Whitchurch Bowling League’s main team knockout, on an evening that sees the last eight in the President’s Cup also do battle at neutral venues.

Shropshire Star Cup holders Woore take on Hanmer at Calverhall and the other ties are: Nantwich Park Road v Bridgewater, Hadnall v Malpas Sports, Adderley v Audlem.

Tonight is also semi-finals time in the Tanners Shropshire League’s Team Doubles with Abbey/Monkmoor taking on Greenfields A at Hanwood and Old Shrewsbury playing Prince Hotel A at Bicton.

In the consolation knockout, Battlefield A play Castlefields B on Meole Brace No.2 and on the No.1 green Bicton meet Greenfields B.

Malpas Sports A closed in on a double as the Market Drayton Bowling League staged its team knockout finals night.

The first division title-chasers romped to a whitewash win to land the Jim Swire Cup at Bridgewater on Saturday night, when Chester Road A were also celebrating.

They won a much closer clash against Tilstock A by 15 shots on the smaller green to win the Bernard Lazarus trophy, David Taylor & Janet Wruszek winning 21-11 as the Roaders took all five doubles.

Malpas did the same against plucky third division side Whixall A in the main final of the bigger green, Donna Bennett & Paul Bradley (21-3) the best of their four single-figure winners.

A busy spell for the league continues with the rearranged Market Drayton Merit on Sunday at Victoria from 10am, entries taken on the day before 9.45 or in advance to Richard Proudlove on 07725 131713.

Welsh bowler Mike Riley has a history of winning big titles in Shropshire – and he’s done it again.

Winner of the British Senior Merit at Meole Brace in 2011, Riley teamed up with son Jordan to come out on top in Saturday’s open doubles at The Rhyn.

They landed the Stute Cup and £600 first prize at the Weston Rhyn-based club by beating Leighton Roberts & Ian Jones 21-18 in the final.

Promoter Paul Salisbury said: “A massive thank you to everybody that made The Rhyn Stute Cup such a fantastic day and congratulations to Mike & Jordan Riley on running out worthy winners.”