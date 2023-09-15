Unison target a league and cup double tonight

Bowls

Already confirmed as champions of division two of the Tanners Shropshire League, Unison now have the Champagne Cup in their sights.

They take on Bicton A in the quarter-finals of the 10-a-side knockout at the neutral venue of Greenfields (No.1 green), tonight’s other ties being: Bayston Hill v Battlefield B (at Old Shrewsbury); Castlefields B v Pontesbury B (Telepost); MeoleBrace v Albert Road (Prince Hotel.)

Meanwhile, after the cancellation of the junior inter-league championship last weekend, county officials are determined that the senior version will go ahead tomorrow.

Whitchurch’s Chester Road is the venue with a 10am start, but leagues scrambling to finalise teams to confirm the final numbers taking part meant the draw for the round robin groups was delayed.