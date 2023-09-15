Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Unison target a league and cup double tonight

BowlsPublished: Comments

Closing in on a league and cup double is the goal for Shrewsbury bowls club Unison tonight.

Bowls
Bowls

Already confirmed as champions of division two of the Tanners Shropshire League, Unison now have the Champagne Cup in their sights.

They take on Bicton A in the quarter-finals of the 10-a-side knockout at the neutral venue of Greenfields (No.1 green), tonight’s other ties being: Bayston Hill v Battlefield B (at Old Shrewsbury); Castlefields B v Pontesbury B (Telepost); MeoleBrace v Albert Road (Prince Hotel.)

Meanwhile, after the cancellation of the junior inter-league championship last weekend, county officials are determined that the senior version will go ahead tomorrow.

Whitchurch’s Chester Road is the venue with a 10am start, but leagues scrambling to finalise teams to confirm the final numbers taking part meant the draw for the round robin groups was delayed.

This year sees the eight-a-side competition revert to a one-day format after the Premier League dominated last season, when it was played as a straight knockout on a number of Saturday nights.

Bowls
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News