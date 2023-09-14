Home trio reach the semi-finals at Ellesmere

Mike Ellison & David Cunningham

Three of the four finalists were from the host club with David Cunningham and partner Mike Ellison from Northrop Hall beating Ken Knowles & Mike Baldwin of Ellesmere 21-10 to share a £250 first prize.

“It was a fine day of bowling on Sunday although, regrettably, despite widely publicising the event, we had only 14 pairs enter,” said club spokesman Gerard Brooke-Bennett. “Doug McCoy was an Ellesmere BC member who passed away in October last year. He was also a director of ETC sawmills who put up the prize fund of £450 and donated the shield.

“Doug’s widow Regina McCoy attended, along with her family, and we hope to build on this and make it an annual event. The two losing semi-finalists were Julie & Graham Warren from Oswestry Church and Ross Rogers & James Gillam both from Ellesmere.

“Funds raised on the day went towards the flood lamp appeal, as the lamps on the top green are nearly 40 years old and desperately need replacing at a cost of £6,000. In addition we are trying to raise £9,000 for a new irrigation system for the lower green.”

The club has already raised enough funds this year to pay for new lamps on the lower green and resurfacing of the path from the car park to the upper green.

A 127-mile sponsored bike ride around bowling clubs by David Cunningham has help raise £600 for the new lamps appeal so far.

Newcomers Wrockwardine Wood have enjoyed a fine first season in the Wem Bowling League – and aim to top it off with a trophy.

Having finished third, they take on first division rivals Hanwood A in the semi-finals of the Knockout Cup on Monday at Battlefield, at the same time as champions Castlefields A face Baschurch A on Greenfields No.1.

Monday is also semi-finals night in the new Liz Taylor Cup with Hadnall B taking on G & A at Bicton and Hanwood B drawn against Prince Hotel B at Greenfields.