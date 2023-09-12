Weaver leads Shropshire’s success on the Isle of Man

Isle of Man winner Sarah Weaver

Wem-based Sarah Weaver was the sole success, winning the Ladies Tourism at Nobles Park in Douglas to help make up for losing in the main ladies final last year.

And Weaver (Wem USC and Wrockwardine Wood) was one of three county women to make the last eight of the main knockout on Friday, when Shropshire king Callum Wraight was beaten in a thrilling men’s main semi- final.

The Ladies Tourism was played down to the winner on Thursday morning on Noble’s 2 green and in it Weaver claimed a comfortable 21-12 victory over Lyn Bolton (Marown) in the final.

Weaver booked her place in the final with a hard-fought 21-18 win over Caroline Bushell (Lindal) while Lisa Pessall (Trench) also made the quarter-finals.

Local bowler Jenny Moore (South Ramsey) picked up her third festival title in the ladies main after Weaver, Pessall and Shavorne Osborne (Trench) all bowed out first game on finals day.

In the Men’s Main, Gareth Coates (Ackroyd Victoria) took home the winners’ cheque for £3,200 after beating past winner Wraight (Castlefields) in a thrilling semi-final after trailing 20-17 and having to strike to avoid losing.

Ieuan Pugh and Andrew Armstrong (Hanmer) were semi-finalists in the men’s doubles while clubmates Pessall & Osborne made the last four of the ladies doubles.

Pessall summed up the feelings of the Shropshire raiders when she said: “It wasn’t meant to be for us Shropshire girls on finals day but I’m so happy to have bowled a few games and found a few close bowls.

“It’s been a long time since I can honestly say I’m enjoying bowling again – so that for me is a bonus.