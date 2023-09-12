Mid Shropshire beat Shrewsbury to win Dixon Cup

Dixon Cup delight for Mid Shropshire seniors (from left) John Ford (league secretary), Dave Scriven, Dave Price, Alan Smith, Ian Evans (captain), Derek Mckenzie, Andy James, Kevin Carter, Steve Faulkner, Phil Harris, Ian Gaut, Les Mumford, Dave Brown, Rob Renke (league competition secretary)

Eight winners out of 12 at Sinclair took them to a 62-shot victory in the annual challenge match between the two senior citizens leagues.

Derek McKenzie (21-3), Andy James (21-18) and Kevin Carter (21-9) led the way at the Telford venue while Dave Mansell delivered the best card for the visitors with 21-13.

Mid Shropshire’s finals day and presentation of prizes will be on Wednesday, October 4, at Wrockwardine Wood with the finals of the Charity Shield and consolation knockout starting at 1.30pm.

“All trophies and prize money will be presented on the same afternoon, hopefully starting at approximately 3.30 – and representatives from clubs with trophies will be expected to attend,” said a league spokesman.

Meanwhile, the Shrewsbury seniors league has its President’s Day tomorrow at Meole Brace from 10am with entries taken on the day until a 40 maximum is reached.

The league’s end of season meeting follows on Monday, September 18, again at Meole (2pm).

The bowls big guns in the Tanners Shrewsbury divisions are closing in on Fullwood Cup glory.

All of the teams who finished in the top five in division one are in tonight’s quarter-finals of the eight-a-side knockout to be played at neutral venues.

The last eight in the Fullwood Cup also do battle tonight with a league spokesperson stressing: “In order for any player to play in the quarter, semi or final of the competitions, they must already at that time have played six league games for that team during that season, or club if only one team entered.”

“Any team having a problem with raising enough players should contact league secretary Dawn Gray or Chairman Andy Jones.”

Fullwood Cup ties: Crescent v Abbey at Bicton; Pontesbury B v Hanwood A at OSBC 1; Prince Hotel A v Battlefield A at Meole Brace 1; Castlefields A v Meole Brace B at Greenfields.