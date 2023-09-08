Snipper’s Army battle their way to Tanners triples win

Bowls

Joined by sister Cerys Marshall and Kian Parsons, the trio came out on top of the 10 teams who played ties lasting an hour at Old Shrewsbury on a day that raised nearly £250 for the Hope House charity.

Calling themselves Snipper’s Army and representing Castlefields and Prince Hotel, the trio played very well to win the main final 22-9 against The Bowling Stones (Charlotte Butler, Rachel Harrison and Mel Wornell, Prince Hotel).

A consolation competition was run for first round losers and ended with The Exiles (Dave Nicholls, Pete Nicholls and Chris Partridge, Albert Road Exiles) beating Norfolk and Chance (Matt Parry, Dave Renwick and Kev Griffiths, Unison) 16-8.

“Thanks are extended to Old Shrewsbury Bowling Club for hosting the competition and to their committee and volunteers for their hospitality – and also to Charlotte Butler for her help on the day,” said league comps chief Rich Jones. Special thanks go to Tony Poole for his trophy and his donations on the day – so far the money raised totals £232.”

Next for the league is the re-arranged Harold Kaye Junior Merit at Hanwood on Thursday, September 21, at 6.30pm.

n A Shropshire affiliated veterans bowling league which used to boast teams aplenty from the county has launched a campaign to get them back. Malpas Senior Citizens League was popular with clubs from Whitchurch and the surrounding area until 2019 – and then Covid struck.

“Looking forward to 2024, the management committee is keen to rebuild the strength of the league back to its pre-pandemic level of three divisions,” said a spokesperson. “We would therefore like to invite current member clubs to consider entering an extra team in 2024 and any new or returning clubs falling within the 13 mile radius of Malpas and who have capacity to play on Wednesday afternoons, to apply to join the league.

“For an informal chat or to formally apply, please contact the league secretary Christine Quinlan (07710 257583).