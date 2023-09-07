Weston looking to turn silver into gold in cup final

Bowls

The runners-up take on Llanrhaeadr B in the final of the Peter Kendall veterans team knockout at Bersham and, given their respective league placings, will be favourites to win the showdown.

At the same start time of 1pm and the same venue, the Gwynfor Hughes Consolation Cup final will see second division Church B take on champions Llangynog A.

Bowls diary

Bert & Marg Harris Memorial junior competition – at Telepost on Saturday, September 9, open to all children aged 18 years or under on August 31. Enter on the day by 11.45am for 12 noon start, cost £3 per player with consolation KO for first round losers.

Dennis Lewis Memorial Open at Sir John Bayley – one dayer using both greens on Sunday, September 24 (10am start) with 64 places at £15 apiece. First prize of £600 with full house. Book with Michael Cooper on 07908 476654.

Open Doubles at Calverhall – one-dayer on Sunday, September 10, from 9.30am with entries costing £20 and a prize pot of £450 plus. Deadline is August 30, text names to Paul Fenwick on 07703 761347.

Wrockwardine Wood Open – on Sunday, September 17, from 10am using both greens. ENtery £20, 64 places but no home bowlers from the previous two seasons. First prize £500 if full, book with Jamie King 07584 704610.