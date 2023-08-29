Competitions come to a head for bowlers

Bowls

There are two preliminary round ties in the Fullwood Cup tomorrow as Hanwood A take on Crescent B and Unison play Crescent A, with the winners to play in the intermediate round next Wednesday.

Then the quarter-finals of both Fullwood and Scadding knockouts will follow on Tuesday, September 12, the semi- finals on September 19 and the finals on Saturday, September 23.

But the junior Merit for the Harold Kaye Trophy, due to have been held on Thursday at Hanwood has been postponed and a new date will be found.

League chiefs have announced that 10 teams will contest the Team Doubles Knockout, which will start with a preliminary round on Wednesday, September 13.

The 100th British Parks’ Senior Merit finals came to Shropshire – but didn’t deliver a centenary success for the host county.

Previous winner Martin Lloyd, Gary Whitehall and Lee Tarver Stevens were the best North Shropshire Parks performers at Prees on Sunday when Joe Wiltshire (South Yorkshire) was crowned champion.

All reached the last 16, Chester Road’s Lloyd losing 21-15 to Craig Fenton (Yorkshire) while Adderley’s Whitehall did slightly better in getting 18 against Dave McDermott from the Wirral.

But it was still a day of celebration for Malpas-based Phil Scot, the Parks’ president, secretary and chief executive, and his wife Marie, who is the bowls organisations’s registrar and ladies secretary.

The relaunched Shropshire veterans team knockout for the Wrekin Cup will come to a climax at Newport Bowling Club next month.

Thursday, September 14, is the big day with the semi-finals and final of the six-a-side competition for over-60s to be played.

“The semi-finals will start at 11am with the final taking place afterwards with three games on each green,” said a spokesman for the organising county association.

“The draw and greens for the semis are Woore versus Battlefield on Newport’s No.1 green (by the clubhouse) and Sir John Bayley against Castlefields on the No.2.