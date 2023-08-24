All Wight on the night for Hall’s victorious tourists

Tourists turn on the style: Lilleshall Hall and friends on the Isle of Wight

A party of 34 representing Lilleshall Hall but including friends from the St Michael (Shrewsbury) and Guilsfield clubs, spent four nights away on the Isle of Wight, taking in five matches and winning four of them.

“Between 1997 and 2008 the club enjoyed annual tours to various destinations, but after that there were no further tours – until vice-captain Bill Greenway took on the task of planning a tour for 2023,” said Lilleshall spokesman Quentin Smith. “Four games resulted in comfortable wins for Lilleshall, but the Plessey game was really tightly contested.

“Each club won on three rinks, with the seventh rink tied. Our best rink won by five, their best rink won by 10 and there were only eight shots in the game across seven rink as Plessey won. President Kath Matthews contrived to present the losing rink each day with rubber ducks, which had to be carried at all times, lest a fine became due. Winning rinks received engraved medals.

“We were transported in comfort (by Wight Coaches) and enjoyed comfortable rooms and great food at the Trouville Hotel in Sandown.

“Some tour traditions were revived too!”

n A Telford crown green bowling club will celebrate its centenary in style on Sunday.

Trench will mark 100 years since the club was founded with around 100 bowlers and friends taking part in a packed programme of events from 11.30am.

There will be a challenge match between Trench past and present bowlers while the club’s veterans and ladies will take on invitation teams captained by Ian Evans and Brenda Slingo respectively.

County deputy president Slingo is one of the guests of honour and the day will end with a special game featuring a Mid Shropshire League Select and a side captained by Trench member and county competitions chief Mike Potter ad a buffet for all.