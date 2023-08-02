Tributes are paid to two stalwarts of county bowls

Bowls

Rob Ellison and David Astbury, who both served the county association with great pride, have both passed, leading to a flood of tributes.

Tilstock stalwart Ellison was a top referee who was a member of the county executive for decades before being made a life member of the British Referees Society. He was 82.

His biggest claim to fame as a bowler was winning the County Merit as a 29-year-old at GKN Sankey in 1969.

Tilstock spokesman Simon Fullard said: “A lifelong member of the club, Rob stood for fairness and playing by the rules all his bowling life and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

And a spokesperson for the Shropshire association added: “Rob had been a Whitchurch League vice president for at least 25 years and Tilstock chairman twice and president three times.

“His news follows the passing of former County President David Astbury in June, who was our president in 1999 representing the Whitchurch League.

“Our thoughts are with both families at this sad time.”