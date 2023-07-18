Bayley see off Fields to increase lead at the top

Bowls

The hosts took full advantage on their home green with an 8-4 (224-178 aggregate) success.

Alex Jones (21-5) and Spencer Clarke (21-7) racked up big wins with Chris Worthington (21-19 over Adam Jones) and Kane Beaman (21-17 over Michael Beer) edging close contests.

There was just a single point separating the duo in Bayley’s favour but that has increased to seven with 10 games remaining. The leaders visit sixth-placed Hanwood on Friday, with Castlefields at home to mid-table Meole Brace.

Fourth saw off third on aggregate after a thrillingly close contest with St Georges just edging reigning champions Wrockwardine Wood after a 6-6 draw. Joseph Killen’s big 21-7 over Jamie King useful for the aggregate win.

Bylet leapfrogged Burway up to fourth-bottom with an impressive 8-4 win on the road.

A tight clash of 222-207 saw the Bridgnorth visitors pocket the four points including two bonus away.

Fifth-placed Ifton, fresh off a midweek 7-5 win at Chester Road, were beaten 8-4 (235-184) at Meole Brace.

Chester Road, lodged in mid-table in eighth, got back on track at home by seeing off Highley 8-4 (225-197).

Hanwood climbed above Hanmer into sixth with a comprehensive 10-2 (242-176) victory. Big winners included Richard Addison (21-4), Andy Duckett (21-7) and Simon Lane (21-9).

Wem USC climbed off bottom with a key win at Adderley, who tumbled to the foot of the standings. Wem’s 7-5 win came courtesy of a 222-206 aggregate. Colin Smith secured the best result with 21-9 success over Richard Lewis. They are two points clear of bottom.

Mighty Castlefields are on course for a unique bowls double of County Cup and Shropshire Cup triumphs.

The Shrewsbury club’s Premier League bowlers booked a place in the County Cup final for the first time in seven years by seeing off 2021 winners Wrockwardine Wood with ease on Saturday night.

And that came just three days after the Fields team hoping to defend the Shropshire Cup – which is also sponsored by KGJ Insurance – had secured a ticket to that final with victory over Sir John Bayley.

Jon Palmer (21-7) and Adam Jones (21-8) starred in a 52 shot stroll over the Wrockites on the big green at Bridgewater, the Bayley winning the other Glynn Hill Trophy semi-final with 10 winners for a 53-chalk margin over St Georges at Trench.

James Mammone (21-3) was the best of three Castlefields single figure winners in a 69 romp against the Bayley at Wem USC in the 10-a-side Shropshire Cup.