Monk dominating doubles

Wem doubles finalists: Neil Jones, Perry Evans, Dan Wornell and Keith Wall

Neil Jones and Perry Evans were the winning combination at the Prince of Wales Hotel on Sunday, overcoming a weather interruption in the process.

Winners of the Tanners League’s Sambrook Doubles last year, Jones and Evans beat clubmate Keith Wall and Dan Wornell of the host club in the final.

“We had 11 pairs enter for the Wem League Doubles and the semi-finals were made up of seven players from Monkmoor Bowling Club,” said Ade Jennings, the comps organiser of the Browns of Wem-sponsored league. “Losing semi-finalists were Andy and Ricky Cooke (Monkmoor) and Steve Jennings and Mike Hughes (Monkmoor) and the runners-up were Dan Wornell (Prince Hotel) and Keith Wall (Monkmoor).

“The winners were Neil Jones and Perry Evans (Monkmoor), who adapted well to the altered conditions after a brief delay for thunder and lightning. All the prizes were presented by Wem League vice-chairman Ian Payne.”

Potentially the busiest day of the Shropshire bowling year will see hundreds of county players competing tomorrow – most of them in crucial games.

Shropshire face a winner-takes-all British Ladies county championship clash against South Yorkshire while North Shropshire need to beat North Staffordshire to stand any chance of reaching the British Parks’ senior county champion- ship.

Another defeat tomorrow would consign North Shropshire Ladies to a return to the lower tiered President’s Cup and a packed programme locally is completed by two league competitions and two open events.

Bylet and Hallamshire Proprietary BC in Sheffield are the venues for Shropshire’s qualifying section three decider from 2pm, with the winners to finish top of the group and almost certainly take on reigning champions Yorkshire in next month’s semi-finals.

Isle of Man June Festival winner Helen Clee plays in the first four of a strong 12 on the Bridgnorth club’s No.1 green while reigning county champion Tracy Bound could have a key role at last on away.

A mighty North Shropshire Parks 12 including County Merit winners Martin Lloyd, Wayne Rogers and Rich Lawson head for London Road in Newcastle for the away leg of their crunch section B clash.

Shropshire-based stars Sam Millward and current Midland Master champion Alex Hassell play for North Staffs at Whitchurch’s Archibald Worthington Club (2pm) – but unbeaten Greater Manchester look favourites to finish top and make the knockout stages with victory over Warwickshire.

There’s a 34-strong entry for the Oswestry League’s veterans singles at The Rhyn from 10am and Ludlow League secretary Steve Burmingham reports a “healthy 14 teams” for their triples at Craven Arms, starting at 11am.