Battle for Merit glory starts on a busy weekend

Top of the bill is the County Merit with qualifying sessions tonight (SAT) at Bridgewater in Whitchurch starting at 6pm and then tomorrow at six venues from 1pm.

Reigning champion David Lloyd starts the defence of the crown at Trench, British No.1 Callum Wraight is in action at Bicton and other sessions are at Madeley CC, Sinclair, Monkmoor and Telepost.

Tonight’s qualifiers are due to North Shropshire having their British Parks county championship opener tomorrow.

They face Greater Manchester at Woore and Ashton Cricket Club BC (2pm) with the vastly experienced Derek Wright missing for their two sides of 12 after his decision to leave Wem USC and quit Premier League bowling.

A host of Premier men feature in the last 16 for the finals of the Woodfdield Open in Wolverhampton tomorrow from 12 noon with Michael Beer the 5/2 second favourite behind Greg Smith and Paul Evans looking a good bet too.

The Ludlow League’s doubles is due to be played at Burway tomorrow while the Mid Shropshire’s Over-60s Merit title was up for grabs today at Donnington Wood from 2pm.