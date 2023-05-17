Horsehay and Prince of Wales tackle the big guns

Bowls

The bowlers of reigning Molson Coors Mid Shropshire champions Horsehay and Tanners Shropshire League big guns Prince of Wales Hotel know they will need to pull off huge shocks just a mile apart to make the quarter-finals.

Horsehay have been drawn against the record winners of the Glynn Hill Trophy, Castlefields, at the neutral venue of Chester Road (ladies green) at 7pm.

And Prince Hotel must take on 2021 winners and last year’s runners-up Wrockwardine Wood in the 12-a-side knockout on Bridgewater’s smaller green, also in Whitchurch.

Holders Ifton, still basking in their first ever cup glory, meet Chester Road at Bowring (old green) while Mid Shropshire side Sinclair will aim to push Premier newcomers Adderley close on the Nags Head green at Pontesbury.

“There have been some changes to some of the venues in the second round of the KGJ Insurance County Cup due to green unavailability,” said a county association spokepserson. “And all clubs are reminded that players must have played at least one league game before the second round.”

Tonight’s other ties are: Burway v St Georges at Meole Brace (non Premier); Hanwood v Meole Brace at Castlefields No.2; Hanmer v Sir John Bayley at Hanwood; Wem USC v Highley on SJ Bayley No.1.

Bowlers from the three Wem clubs and surrounding area have been invited to enter the John Dromgool Memorial Singles.

To be played at Wem Albion on Sunday, July 16 (10am start), entry costs £10 with £100 for the winner if there are at least 32 entries and a donation to be made to Parkinsons UK.

Home bowlers who enter will be handicapped, full details from organiser Rich Lockett on 07540-597229.

Meanwhile, there is still time to enter the Newport Open later this month, promoter Rob Burroughs admitting: “I still have some of the 64 spaces left in it.”

Bowls diary

Newport Open on Sunday, May 28 (10am start) – open to 64 men and women using both greens, but no home bowlers. Entries £20 and £350 first prize, names to Rob Burroughs by text to 07901 229623..

Wenlock Olympian Society doubles KO at Much Wenlock on Sunday, June 25 – Maximum of 32 pairs at £10 each, entries to Bob Mumford on 01952 727138, 07539 955576 (email mumfordrobert194@btinternet.com).

Chirk Open Pairs – on Sunday, June 25, for 32 pairs at £20 apiece with a 9.30am start time. Prizes depending on entry numbers, bookings to Meurig Davies on 07941 919649.

LLP Open at Bylet – 64 spaces in one-dayer on Sunday, July 9, sponsored by County Loos with £600 for winner. Entry £20, no home bowlers, bookings to Steve Reeves on 07946 612912.

Wenlock Olympian Society singles KO at Broseley – on Sunday, July 9, from 10.30am. £5 to enter, names to Gail Hall on 07825 641814 (broseleybowlingclub@gmail.com) by June 30.