Champion pair get the call-up for Shropshire

Bowls

Steve Broome and Dan Taylor of reigning Premier League champions Wrockwardine Wood will make the debuts in Sunday’s season-opener against North Midlands.

Both will play in the home leg of the qualifying section three clash on the Newport No.2 green as Shropshire set out on their bid to go one better than last year, after losing in the final against Yorkshire.

“There are four changes from last year’s final,” said a county association spokesman. “In come the Wood debutants and Mike Gilpin of Hanmer is rewarded for finishing third in the Premier League averages last season by being called up.

“The other change is Callum Wraight returning to the side after injury ruled him out of the final last year.”

North Mids have selected Atherstone Cons for their home leg, where they beat Wales by 57 shots last season.

The holders have safely cleared the first hurdle in this year’s Shropshire Cup – but last year’s runners-up are out.

Castlefields progressed to the last 16 of the 10-a-side bowls knockout with a 15-shot victory over Allscott Heath at Chester Road in Whitchurch with Steve Duckett winning 21-7.

But Prince of Wales Hotel bowed out against reigning Mid Shropshire League champions Horsehay, who had seven winners to win by nine chalks at Sinclair.

A cracking tie saw Wrockwardine Wood edge out local rivals Hadley USC by one shot at Bowring in a tie with no single figure cards that finished five winners apiece. It was close too at the Bayley where Hadnall pipped Adderley by three despite having two single figure losers.

Also safely through to the next round on Wednesday, May 24 are Sir John Bayley, Bridgewater and St Georges.

One match win was all North Shropshire had to show for a brave effort by their two teams in the British Parks’ junior 10-a-side championship.

The under-18 bowlers in the A team scored a convincing victory over Yorkshire C at Stretton in Burton, Wayd Pawlowski and Harry Wilson both winning 21-2 in a 105-shot victory.

But a 29-chalk defeat in their round robin group decider against Yorkshire A meant they missed out on a place in the final, Wilson again starring with a 21-5 card.