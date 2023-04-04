Mid Shropshire League mourns bowling legend

Bowls

The Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League is mourning the loss of one of its legendary figures, Jeff Hutchinson, at the age of 91 last week.

Tributes will be paid at tonight’s management meeting at Wellington’s Bayley Club (7.30pm) and member clubs were asked to hold a minute’s silence before the first matches of the season last night.

“I feel it is the very least we can do as a mark of respect to a man who served Mid Shropshire as secretary, president, county delegate and then county president in 2005, before being made a life member for nearly half a century of outstanding service to the sport,” said league secretary Malcolm Fletcher.

Also on the agenda tonight is approval of rules for a new six-a-side Afternoon Division and an update on competition deadlines and entry numbers.

A late blow put a dampener on today’s (TUES) first bowls fixtures in the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s League.

“Unfortunately Hanmer have had to withdraw their team from division two,” explained new league secretary Simon Fullard.

“Therefore there will now be a bye each week in that division (as there are now 13 teams).”

Hanmer were relegated from division one at the end of last season, but the league is still growing in the wake of the pandemic with four new teams – Audlem B, Bridgewater B, Malpas Farmers B and Adderley C – all competing this year.

Shropshire bowlers looking forward to a week packed with playing action beside the sea on the North Wales coast have had their hopes dashed.

Some had already booked accommodation to compete in the Conwy Festival in July – but now it has been called off.

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances and reasons beyond the organising committee’s control, this year’s festival is cancelled. We’re very sorry for any inconvenience,” said a spokesperson for the organisers.

But the big-name Craig Roberts Memorial that is a highlight of the Festival will be played – on Thursday, August 3 at Rhos Park in Rhos on Sea – with Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight booked to try and win a title he landed in 2016.